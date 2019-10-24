Movies for Halloween, anime classics and music documentaries including live performances by Bruce Springsteen and K-Pop sensation BTS are on big screens this week in specialty cinema showings.
NEW AT CIRCLE CINEMA
“The Lighthouse”: Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe play a pair of lighthouse keepers overwhelmed by loneliness and fear in this acclaimed black-and-white horror film by the maker of “The Witch.”
“The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari”: The Austin band the Invincible Czars returns to Circle Cinema on Monday, Oct. 28, for a fourth year of providing its live, modern twist on a classic silent film. The screening is set for 8 p.m. for this German film that some consider the first great motion picture in the horror genre.
“Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins”: The legendary Texas journalist gets the documentary treatment in this film. It opens Friday, Oct. 25.
”Perfect Blue”: This animated 1997 horror-mystery film from Japan is the October entry of the Circle’s Anime Club, playing at 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, (dubbed) and Saturday, Oct. 26 (subtitled).
ALSO....
”Western Stars”: This documentary/live concert performance, starring and directed by Bruce Springsteen in connection with his new album, screens for the week beginning Friday, Oct. 25, at AMC Southroads 20 and Broken Arrow Warren Theatre.
”The Rocky Horror Picture Show”: The 1975 cult favorite returns for a full week of evening screenings from Oct. 24-31 at AMC Southroads 20. Dressing up is good, some props are allowed, but no toy weapons, including squirt-guns.
BTS World Tour “Love Yourself/Speak Yourself” (The Final) Seoul Live Viewing: The K-Pop supergroup performs in a concert showing at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Cinemark Tulsa and Broken Arrow Warren Theatre.
Studio Ghibli Fest 2019 presents “Spirited Away”: This yearlong nod to the anime masters from Japan continues with screenings of this 2001 family adventure story set for 12:55 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, (English dubbed) and 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, (English subtitled) and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, (English dubbed), at AMC Southroads 20, Cinemark Tulsa and Broken Arrow Warren Theatre.
“Metallica and San Francisco Symphony: Together Again. Live”: This 20th-anniversary reunion of musicians celebrating the anniversary of the band’s “S&M” album is set for a 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, screening at Cinemark Tulsa.
“Bolshoi Ballet: Raymonda”: This ballet performance screens at 11:55 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Cinemark Tulsa.
