Classic movies and music, as well as silent-film fun and “Star Trek,” are highlights of this week’s specialty cinema schedule.
NEW AT CIRCLE CINEMA
“Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice”: The golden-voiced Linda Ronstadt is profiled in this documentary full of music, covering her career from the 1960s folk-music scene to her 2011 Parkinson’s-forced retirement. A 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, screening will be preceded by an introduction, trivia and vinyl giveaway.
“Brittany Runs a Marathon”: A party girl (comedic actor Jillian Bell) who learns she must change her unhealthy ways to survive tries to run the New York Marathon.
“Robin Hood”: The Circle’s “Second Saturday Silents” series of monthly silent films continues with an 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, screening of this 1922 Douglas Fairbanks adventure. Live theater pipe organ accompaniment will be provided by the Sooner State Chapter of the American Theatre Organ Society.
“Almost Ghosts”: This 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, screening of a documentary about Route 66 and how interstate highways affected its future feature a post-film Q-and-A with local Route 66 experts Michael Wallis, Ken Busby and Rhys Martin.
“In Fabric”: Wednesday, Sept. 18, is Arthouse Theatre Day, and the Circle is showing this new film that mixes horror with fashion as a woman (Marianne Jean-Baptiste) finds a truly “killer dress.” Film screens at 7 p.m., preceded by trivia and hot-dog bar in the hour before the movie.
ALSO...
“Star Trek: The Motion Picture” 40th anniversary: Screening at 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, and 4 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Cinemark Tulsa is the 1979 return of the original “Star Trek” but in theaters for the first time.
“El Norte” 35th anniversary: Director Gregory Nava’s drama about a brother and sister coming to America from Guatemala — one of the best films ever made, Roger Ebert said — screens at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Cinemark Tulsa.
“Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince”: A series showing all of the films in this series continues at Starworld 20 with 4 and 7:30 p.m. screenings Tuesday, Sept. 17.