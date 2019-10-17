This week’s specialty cinema offerings in Tulsa include scary movies, films from Germany and Japan, and Neil Young making new music.
NEW AT CIRCLE CINEMA
“Lucy in the Sky”: This intense drama stars Natalie Portman as an astronaut who returns from space and begins losing touch with reality in the feature-film directing debut for Noah Hawley (“Fargo” and “Legion” on FX).
“Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles”: A new documentary explores the origins of the beloved Broadway musical “Fiddler on the Roof.”
“First Love”: This Japanese-language crime-thriller comes from the filmmaker behind “Audition” and “Ichi the Killer.”
“Der Golem”: Admission is free at Circle Cinema, with live theater pipe organ accompaniment provided by the Sooner State Chapter of the American Theatre Organ Society, for this 1920 German silent film. Showing at 7 p.m. Oct. 21, the film was influential on many movies and tells the story of the Golem, a mythical creature/Jewish legend made of clay that comes to life.
“The Boondock Saints” anniversary screening: This cult-favorite crime movie from 1999 screens at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, with filmmaker Troy Duffy in attendance. More information about this event, with meet-and-greet and Q-and-A session, can be found at circlecinema.org.
“Mountaintop”: This new music documentary examines the creative process of Neil Young (who directs and produces the film) with Crazy Horse, his band he’s played with for a half-century, making their first album in seven years. Screening at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22.
ALSO....
“QT8”: A documentary chronicles filmmaker Quentin Tarantino’s first eight movies, with narration by actors and others who have collaborated with him over the years. Includes exclusive bonus interview content. Screening at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Cinemark Tulsa and Broken Arrow Warren Theatre.
“Halloween”: Go back to the beginning with Michael Myers making his first appearance in this 1978 masterpiece. John Carpenter wrote and directed and created the music, which has never been more of a vital element in a horror film than with this one. See it at Starworld 20, at both 4 and 7 p.m., on Oct. 22.