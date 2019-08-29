Toni Morrison

"Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am": One night only at Circle Cinema, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, this documentary on the recently deceased writer screens and will be preceded by multiple people reading from her writings. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

 Kathy Willens

New dramas and screenings of classics including "Lawrence of Arabia" and "The Matrix" top specialty cinema highlights this week.

NEW AT CIRCLE CINEMA

"After the Wedding": Julianne Moore and Michelle Williams star in this American remake of the Oscar-nominated Danish film about a woman who operates an orphanage in India going to meet a benefactor — and learning a secret.

"The Nightingale": An Irish woman, along with an Aboriginal tracker, makes her way through the Tasmanian jungle in 1825 to pursue a British officer in this revenge tale from Jennifer Kent, the writer-director of the terrifying “The Babadook.”

"Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am": One night only, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, this documentary on the recently deceased writer screens and will be preceded by multiple people reading from her writings.

ALSO...

“Lawrence of Arabia”: The beloved 1962 Oscar-winning best picture returns to the big screen thanks to a Turner Classic Movies presentation. Showtimes are set for 1 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, and 1 and 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Cinemark Tulsa and Cinemark Broken Arrow.

"The Matrix: 20th anniversary": The 1999 science-fiction classic gets a full week of screenings at AMC Southroads 20 beginning Friday, Aug. 30.

“Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”: A series showing all of the films in this series continues at Starworld 20 with 4 and 7:30 p.m. screenings Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Michael Smith

918-581-8479

michael.smith@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @michaelsmithTW

Tags

Scene Writer

Michael writes movie reviews and features, interviews Oklahoma performers and covers entertainment events for the Scene and Weekend sections of the Tulsa World. Phone: 918-581-8479