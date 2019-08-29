New dramas and screenings of classics including "Lawrence of Arabia" and "The Matrix" top specialty cinema highlights this week.
NEW AT CIRCLE CINEMA
"After the Wedding": Julianne Moore and Michelle Williams star in this American remake of the Oscar-nominated Danish film about a woman who operates an orphanage in India going to meet a benefactor — and learning a secret.
"The Nightingale": An Irish woman, along with an Aboriginal tracker, makes her way through the Tasmanian jungle in 1825 to pursue a British officer in this revenge tale from Jennifer Kent, the writer-director of the terrifying “The Babadook.”
"Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am": One night only, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, this documentary on the recently deceased writer screens and will be preceded by multiple people reading from her writings.
ALSO...
“Lawrence of Arabia”: The beloved 1962 Oscar-winning best picture returns to the big screen thanks to a Turner Classic Movies presentation. Showtimes are set for 1 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, and 1 and 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Cinemark Tulsa and Cinemark Broken Arrow.
"The Matrix: 20th anniversary": The 1999 science-fiction classic gets a full week of screenings at AMC Southroads 20 beginning Friday, Aug. 30.
“Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”: A series showing all of the films in this series continues at Starworld 20 with 4 and 7:30 p.m. screenings Tuesday, Sept. 3.