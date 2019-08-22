A pair of unique dramas and genre favorites from Jim Henson, Japanimation and Harry Potter are highlights this week in specialty cinema.
NEW AT CIRCLE CINEMA
"The Peanut Butter Falcon": A man with Down syndrome leaves his care home to pursue his wrestling dreams, along the way meeting a disturbed man (Shia LaBeouf) and eluding his caregiver (Dakota Johnson) in this unusual adventure.
"Luce": A young man who was adopted from a war-torn country has become a top student, but everything changes for him and the couple (Naomi Watts and Tim Roth) that adopted him when a teacher (Octavia Spencer) makes a stunning discovery.
"The Dark Crystal": The 1982 Jim Henson favorite plays in the Circle’s “Graveyard Shift” slot at 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 23-24.
"Country Music": Tickets must be reserved for this 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, screening of this 45-minute overview of the upcoming Ken Burns documentary. Live music in a "Music and Mimosas" reception begins at 1 p.m.
ALSO...
Studio Ghibli Fest 2019 presents “My Neighbor Totoro”: This yearlong nod to the anime masters from Japan continues with screenings of this 1988 magical creatures story from filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki set for 12:55 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 (English dubbed); 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26 (English subtitled); and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28 (English dubbed), at AMC Southroads 20, Cinemark Tulsa and Broken Arrow Warren Theatre.
“Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban”: A series showing all of the films in this series continues at Starworld 20 with 4 and 7:30 p.m. screenings Tuesday, Aug. 27.