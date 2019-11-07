Classic movies ("The Godfather, Part II"), TV (the original "Twilight Zone") and opera ("Madama Butterfly"), along with the music of Shakira and John Fogerty, are all part of a busy week in specialty cinema screenings in the Tulsa area.
NEW AT CIRCLE CINEMA
"Jojo Rabbit": This black comedy-drama is an “anti-hate satire” about a young German boy loyal to his nation during the Holocaust whose worldview changes when his mother hides a Jewish girl in their home.
"Pain and Glory": The new film by Spain’s Pedro Almodovar is a story of a filmmaker looking back at his life choices, and it stars Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz.
“A Romance of the Redwoods”: The Circle’s “Second Saturday Silents” series of monthly silent films continues with an 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, screening of this 1917 California Gold Rush adventure from director Cecil B. DeMille and starring Mary Pickford. Live theater pipe organ accompaniment will be provided by the Sooner State Chapter of the American Theatre Organ Society.
"An Evening with Joe Bob Briggs": The cable-TV host of shows like "Joe Bob's Drive-in Theater" and "Monstervision" stages his one-man show, "How Rednecks Saved Hollywood," at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.
“Oklahoma Jewish Film Festival”: The sixth annual festival is a five-day, seven-film showcase running Sunday-Thursday, Nov. 10-14, and includes a "Fiddler on the Roof" sing-along, dramas and documentaries from other countries, receptions and an art show, among other events. Information at circlecinema.com.
"QT8": A new documentary that chronicles filmmaker Quentin Tarantino’s first eight movies screens at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, followed by a Q-and-A with the film's director, Tara Wood.
"Shakira in Concert": The hit-making dynamo performs, with a screening set for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13.
ALSO....
"The Godfather, Part II" 45th anniversary: The Oscar-winning best picture of 1974 screens at 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, and at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Cinemark Tulsa and Cinemark Broken Arrow.
Metropolitan Opera on the big screen: Experience the Metropolitan Opera’s series “The Met: Live in HD” with a summer encore performance of Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly” at 11:55 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, and with encore showings at 1 and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Cinemark Tulsa.
"John Fogerty 50 Year Trip: Live at Red Rocks": The rocker best known for fronting Creedence Clearwater Revival performs at the Colorado music site at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Cinemark Tulsa and Broken Arrow Warren Theatre.
"The Twilight Zone: A 60th Anniversary Tribute": Six digitally restored classic episodes as well as a new documentary about the legendary TV program screen at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Cinemark Tulsa, Cinemark Broken Arrow and Broken Arrow Warren Theatre.