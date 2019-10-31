Multiple awards-season contending films are joined by the music of Lynyrd Skynyrd and the fists of boxer Canelo Alvarez in this week's specialty cinema offerings in the Tulsa area.
NEW AT CIRCLE CINEMA
"Harriet": Be free or die: The true story of Harriet Tubman (played by Cynthia Erivo of “Widows”), who went from escaping slavery to becoming one of America’s greatest heroes.
"Parasite": The new film from writer-director Bong Joon-Ho (“Snowpiercer”), about an out-of-work family that becomes fascinated by a wealthy family, won the top prize at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.
"Where's My Roy Cohn?": This new documentary examines the life of Roy Cohn and the effects that the notorious lawyer had on people from Joseph McCarthy to Donald Trump.
"Jojo Rabbit": An advance screening, set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, for this film from director Taika Waititi ("Thor: Ragnarok") that won the audience award at this year's Toronto Film Festival.
Native Spotlight — "Fukry": The Oklahoma premiere of filmmaker Blackhorse Lowe’s new dramatic feature, with Lowe in attendance, set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, with reception beginning at 6 p.m. and a Q-and-A to follow.
"Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool": A new documentary about the jazz legend, set for 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, with a reception beginning at 6 p.m.
"Slayer: The Repentless Killogy": The music of Slayer mixes with a series of videos that form a narrative story, set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6.
ALSO....
"Lynyrd Skynyrd: Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour": Set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, this concert film shows the band's 2018 hometown stadium performance from Jacksonville, Florida, as well as an interview with the band about this final tour.
"Canelo vs. Kovalev": A full live boxing card from Nevada, highlighted by Canelo Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev, is set to screen at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Cinemark Tulsa.