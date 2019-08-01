A breakout summer indie hit, TV classics events and Mexican movies for free are highlights of this week in specialty cinema in the Tulsa area.
NEW AT CIRCLE CINEMA
"The Farewell": Sold as being based “on an actual lie,” this comedy stars Awkwafina as a young Chinese-American woman who goes with her family to China to see her dying grandmother. And to stage a wedding. It’s complicated. Opening Friday, with a Tulsa Global Alliance reception following that night's 7 p.m. screening.
"Sword of Trust": In this comedy takedown of conspiracy theorists and more, a cranky pawn shop owner (Marc Maron) who tries to swindle a couple out of their Civil War sword must instead join forces with them to sell this item — which supposedly proves the South won the war — to the biggest bidder.
"Luz": A German-language horror-mystery about a young cab driver and the demonic entity that adores her screens.
“Cine de Oro: A toda maquina”: Admission is free for these monthly movie classics from the Mexican film industry, sponsored by Casa de la Cultura of Tulsa, the Mexican Consulate and Circle Cinema. Showing at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6.
ALSO....
“I Love Lucy: A Colorized Celebration": This special event, showing five uncut episodes, is set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Cinemark Tulsa and Cinemark Broken Arrow.
"Doctor Who: The End of Time 10th Anniversary": This anniversary event is set for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Cinemark Tulsa and Cinemark Broken Arrow.
"DCI: Big, Loud and Live 16": This is a live Drum Corps International one-night event, and it's screening at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, at Cinemark Tulsa and Cinemark Broken Arrow.