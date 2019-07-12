The second annual Circle Cinema Film Festival celebrates the theater’s 91st birthday with multiple days of Oklahoma-made movies, filmmaker Q-and-A events and more.
CIRCLE CINEMA FILM FESTIVAL
Events continue Friday, July 11, through Monday, July 15, with tickets on sale at circlecinema.org and at the box office, 10 S. Lewis Ave.
Friday, July 12
7 p.m. — ”Bluebird”: Documentary about Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe, with a Q-and-A following with Bluebird Cafe general manager Erika Wollam and director Brian A. Loschiavo.
9:30 p.m. — ”Kids”: Director and Tulsa native Larry Clark’s disturbing 1995 drama about New York City teens screens.
Saturday, July 13
11 a.m. — “Okies in Silent Film”: A free curated retrospective of six Oklahomans who appeared in silent movies, featuring live accompaniment on the Circle’s theater pipe organ.
Noon — Student Films: A free showcase of local high school and college student-made films.
Noon to 8 p.m. — “Hanson 360” is a free virtual reality experience from Tulsa production company Steelehouse Productions
1 p.m. — “Oklahoma Short Films”: The world premiere of Tulsa filmmaker Sterlin Harjo’s new documentary, “Terlton,” and two others, with Q-and-A.
2:30 p.m. — “All We Have is Now”: This filmed-in-Tulsa drama about young people and their relations includes Q-and-A with Josh Downing, the writer-director-producer from Tulsa.
4:30 p.m. — “Juice: How Electricity Explains the World”: Tulsan Robert Bryce, the film’s writer, will screen and talk about his documentary telling the human story of electricity for those who have it and those who do not.
5 p.m. — “To the Stars” is a movie set in 1960s Oklahoma and shot in the state, starring Kara Hayward (“Moonrise Kingdom”) and Liana Liberato (“If I Stay”) and telling the story of two young women and their relationship.
7 p.m. — “Words From a Bear”: Documentary about Oklahoma’s Pulitzer Prize-winning poet and novelist N. Scott Momaday.
8 p.m. — “Arrows of Outrageous Fortune”: A screening of a new comedy from Mickey Reece, one of the state’s busiest filmed-in-Oklahoma moviemakers, with Reece on hand for a Q-and-A.
10 p.m. — “Slumber Party X”: The theater’s annual all-night horror movie scare-a-thon, featuring “Friday the 13th, Part 3” (in 3-D), “Tourist Trap,” “Nightbreed” and a 35mm print of “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2.”
Sunday, July 14
Noon — “Why Can’t I Be Me? Around You”: This new documentary from filmmaker Harrod Blank (son of documentary legend Les Blank) is about “a trans woman discovering her identity.
Noon — Student Films: A free showcase of local high school and college student-made films.
2:30 p.m. — “American Heretics: Politics of the Gospel”: Documentary in which local ministers Carlton Pearson and Marlin Lavanhar are featured, screens with a Q-and-A afterward.
6 p.m. — ”Masked and Anonymous” Evening with Larry Charles: Legendary comedy writer-director Larry Charles will take part in a conversation with writer Robert Polito after this film, co-written by Charles with Bob Dylan.
Monday, July 15
6-7 p.m. — Circle Cinema 91st birthday celebration: Admission is free for this reception with birthday cake and Tulsa leading lady Peggy Dow Helmerich and Mayor G.T. Bynum in attendance.
7 p.m. — “Cole Justice”: A free 30th-anniversary screening of this indie film, shot in Tulsa by and starring Carl Bartholomew (better known to Tulsans as TV’s Uncle Zeb).
ALSO AT CIRCLE CINEMA THIS WEEK
“Wild Rose”: This tale of a Scottish woman/ex-con attempting to reach her country-music-singing dream features a breakout performance by newcomer Jessie Buckley, an Irish singer-actress.
“How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”: Set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18, this is part of the Circle’s annual partnership with the Tulsa City-County Library/Summer Reading Program, with the film free for children, as are popcorn snacks and books related to the movie.
ELSEWHERE....
“Easy Rider”: The 1969 counter-culture smash blows out 50 candles, man, with screenings set for 4 p.m. Sunday, July 14, and 4 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Cinemark Tulsa.
“Between Me and My Mind”: In this music documentary, Phish lead singer Trey Anastasio gets ready for the band’s New Year’s Eve concert at Madison Square Garden in New York. Showtime is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at AMC Southroads 20 and Cinemark Tulsa.
Metropolitan Opera on the big screen: Experience the Metropolitan Opera’s series “The Met: Live in HD” with encore live performances of “Aida” at 1 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Cinemark Tulsa.