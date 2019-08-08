A series of Harry Potter movies begins and classic films celebrating Woodstock at 50 and "Apocalypse Now" at 40 are specialty cinema events this week in Tulsa.
NEW AT CIRCLE CINEMA
"Light of My Life": Casey Affleck not only stars, but he also wrote and directed this post-pandemic tale of a man and his young son trying to survive in a world where a disease took the lives of almost all women.
"Maiden": As this documentary shows, young Tracy Edwards became the first to captain an all-female crew in the Whitbread Round the World Race in 1989. A 7 p.m. showing on Friday will be introduced by Rodger Randle and followed by light appetizers by the White Lion.
”Her Night of Romance”: The Circle’s “Second Saturday Silents” series of monthly silent films continues with an 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, screening of this 1924 Constance Talmadge/Ronald Colman romantic comedy. Live theater pipe organ accompaniment will be provided by the Sooner State Chapter of the American Theatre Organ Society.
ALSO...
"Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone": A series showing all of the films in this series kicks off at Starworld 20 with 4 and 7 p.m. screenings Tuesday, Aug. 13.
“Hello Dolly”: Applaud 50 years of Barbra Streisand’s 1969 musical with 1 and 4 p.m. screenings Sunday, Aug. 11, and noon and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, showtimes at Cinemark Tulsa and Cinemark Broken Arrow.
“RiffTrax Live: The Giant Spider Invasion": This 1975 horror-drama junker screens with the Mystery Science Theater crew poking fun at it, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Cinemark Tulsa.
"Woodstock: The Director's Cut": A one-night-only showing of the award-winning documentary, showing 50 years after the revolutionary event, is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Broken Arrow Warren Theatre and Cinemark Tulsa.
"Apocalypse Now: The Final Cut": A 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, showing is set for the 1979 war film at both AMC Southroads 20 and Cinemark Tulsa.