Music at the movies dominates this week's specialty cinema screenings, including the 1968 Elvis Presley "comeback special," the songs of Pink Floyd and Metallic combining with a symphony for a reunion concert.
NEW AT CIRCLE CINEMA
"Monos": This art-house thriller finds a collection of armed teen rebels on a Latin American mountainside watching over a prisoner and a milk cow until their mission tears them apart.
"Meryl Streep: A Celebration": At this free event in collaboration with Magic City Books at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, author Erin Carlson will be on hand to talk about and sign copies of her "Queen Meryl" book. A ticketed screening of "The Devil Wears Prada" begins at 3 p.m.
"Roger Waters Us + Them": This film of the tour experience, which came to the BOK Center in 2017, can be seen at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6.
"Metallica and San Francisco Symphony: Together Again. Live": This 20th-anniversary reunion of musicians celebrating the anniversary of the band's "S&M" album is set for a 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, screening.
"Mister America": This mockumentary about a district attorney political race, written by and starring Tim Heidecker, screens at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9.
ALSO....
"Ghostbusters" 35th anniversary: The 1984 comedy favorite returns to the big-screen with 4 and 7 p.m. screenings on both Sunday, Oct. 6, and Thursday, Oct. 10, at Cinemark Tulsa, Broken Arrow Warren Theatre and AMC Southroads 20.