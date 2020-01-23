Three acclaimed indie films, a retro sci-fi favorite and ballet fill specialty cinema screens in the Tulsa area this week.
NEW AT CIRCLE CINEMA
"Clemency": The movie that won the Grand Prize at 2019’s Sundance Film Festival also garnered raves for the performance of Tulsa’s Alfre Woodard, who personifies the psychological toll on a prison warden as she carries out death-row executions.
"Cunningham": This documentary examines the ahead-of-their-time choreography of Merce Cunningham, and the dance presentation is innovative, both in its stagings and its being filmed in 3-D.
"The Song of Names": This drama about a man's search for a young man missing for many years — his former violin-playing rival as a boy — stars Clive Owen and a large ensemble.
"Flash Gordon": As part of the theater’s “Graveyard Shift” series, it offers 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Jan. 25-26, showings of this 1980 sci-fi cult film.
ALSO....
“Bolshoi Ballet: Giselle”: This ballet performance screens at 11:55 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Cinemark Tulsa.