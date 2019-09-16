The music of Pink Floyd's albums, anime favorites from the past, and an annual short-film festival are among many options for specialty cinema events in the Tulsa area this week.
NEW AT CIRCLE CINEMA
"Judy": Renee Zellweger takes on the challenge of playing Judy Garland in this music-filled biopic of her performing multiple shows in London in 1968.
"Roger Waters Us + Them": This film of the tour experience, which came to the BOK Center in 2017, can be seen at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2 and 2 p.m. Oct. 6 at Circle Cinema.
"Aquarela": Informative after this year’s local flooding: This documentary shows water around the world in all of its forms, from mountains of ice and waterfalls to hurricane and flood devastation.
Manhattan Short Film Festival: This annual event, screening around the world, begins a one-week run Friday, Sept. 27.
"Promare": This animated 2019 science-fiction adventure film from Japan is the September entry of the Circle’s Anime Club, playing at 10 p.m. Friday (dubbed) and Saturday (subtitled), Sept. 27-28.
ALSO....
Studio Ghibli Fest 2019 presents “The Secret World of Arrietty”: This yearlong nod to the anime masters from Japan continues with screenings of this 2010 family adventure story set for 12:55 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29 (English dubbed) and 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30 (English subtitled) at AMC Southroads 20, Cinemark Tulsa and Broken Arrow Warren Theatre.
"Friends: The One With the Anniversary": A celebration of the NBC comedy hit features a different set of four episodes each of three nights, as well as never-before-seen bloopers, continues with screenings set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, and Wednesday, Oct. 2. Showing at AMC Southroads 20, Cinemark Tulsa, Cinemark Broken Arrow and Broken Arrow Warren Theatre.
“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2”: A series showing all of the films in this series continues at Starworld 20 with 4 and 7:30 p.m. screenings Tuesday, Oct. 1.
"Abominable": A teen and her friends try to help a yeti find his way back home in the Himalayas in this animated film that is opening at several Tulsa-area theaters.
“Spence vs. Porter”: A full live boxing card highlighted by Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter screens at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Cinemark Tulsa.