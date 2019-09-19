Education in Oklahoma, 25 years of “The Shawshank Redemption” and the history and music of ZZ Top are featured in specialty cinema events at theaters this week in Tulsa.
NEW AT CIRCLE CINEMA
“Downton Abbey”: Your favorite British TV aristocratic family is coming to theaters, and people are very excited about this PBS reunion on the big screen.
“Official Secrets”: Lies, secrets and the run-up to the 2003 invasion of Iraq are explored in this drama based on a whistleblower (played by Keira Knightley) and a journalist (Matt Smith) who find themselves in danger for revealing the truth.
“Brokelahoma”: This documentary made by local filmmaker Titus Jackson about the state of education in Oklahoma screens at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, followed by a Q-and-A with the filmmaker and education advocates including John Waldron and Shawna Mott-Wright.
Branjae Music Video/reception: Local performer Branjae teams with the Tulsa Film, Music, Arts & Culture office for this reception and fundraiser for DVIS ahead of her 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, debut of a new music video, as well as live performances.
“NT Live: One Man, Two Guvnors”: A screening at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, will show this favorite show featuring James Corden performing from London’s West End.
ALSO....
“The Shawshank Redemption” 25th anniversary: The 1994 classic receives anniversary screenings at Cinemark Tulsa and Cinemark Broken Arrow, with show times of 4 and 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, and at 7 p.m. on both Tuesday, Sept. 24, and Wednesday, Sept. 25.
“Friends: The One With the Anniversary”: A celebration of the NBC comedy hit features a different set of four episodes each of three nights, as well as never-before-seen bloopers, with screenings set for 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23; also Sept. 28 and Oct. 2. Showing at AMC Southroads 20, Cinemark Tulsa, Cinemark Broken Arrow and Broken Arrow Warren Theatre.
“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1”: A series showing all of the films in this series continues at Starworld 20 with 4 and 7:30 p.m. screenings Tuesday.
“That Little Ol’ Band From Texas”: This music documentary examines the 50-year career of blues-rock trio ZZ Top, set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Cinemark Tulsa.