Yes, it's the weekend before Halloween, and it's a dumping ground for movies, including one that wants us to believe that 43-year-old Naomie Harris is playing a rookie cop, one that went through extensive re-shoots, and the most unoriginal sounding horror movie of the year.
‘Black and Blue’
A rookie police officer (Naomie Harris of “Moonlight”) captures a drug dealer being killed by corrupt cops on her body-cam and finds herself stuck between criminals wanting revenge and cops who want the footage.
‘The Current War’
Edison. Westinghouse. Tesla. You know the names, and this drama hopes to enlighten the story of three individuals (played by Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon and Nicholas Hoult) competing to flip the switch on an electric world.
'Countdown'
Low-budget horror for the Halloween season: "When a nurse downloads an app that claims to predict the moment a person will die, it tells her she only has three days to live. With the clock ticking and a figure haunting her, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out." Hate it when that happens.
'The Great Alaskan Race'
Based on a true story, a group of mushers race to get serum to the children of Nome, Alaska, to fight a diptheria outbreak in 1925. Brian Presley, formerly of Jenks, wrote, directed and stars in this drama.