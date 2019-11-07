The "Shining" story expands, a rom-com for the holiday season opens, and the maker of "Independence Day" and other giant CGI projects depicts World War II in the drama "Midway."
‘Doctor Sleep’
Based on Stephen King’s 2013 book sequel to his novel “The Shining,” Ewan McGregor stars as Dan Torrance, the little boy from the original who’s now a troubled man facing a challenge from people looking to exploit his powers.
‘Last Christmas’
This London-set romantic comedy stars Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”) as a depressed young woman working in a holiday store who keeps running into the same man (Henry Golding of “Crazy Rich Asians”).
‘Midway’
The famous World War II battle, as staged by filmmaker Roland Emmerich (“Independence Day,” “The Patriot”) and starring Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans, Aaron Eckhart and many, many others.
‘Playing With Fire’
John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key and John Leguizamo play three firefighters who go from rescuers of three young siblings to baby sitters in this comedy.