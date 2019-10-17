Angelina Jolie returns to acting, and to the Disney villain's role, and the "Zombieland" crew returns a decade after the first film's horror-comedy hijinks.
‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’
It took Angelina Jolie five years to say yes to acting again and to a return to this role from the “Sleeping Beauty” story. Elle Fanning is back as Aurora as well to explore where their relationship goes as they face new challenges from the outside world.
‘Zombieland: Double Tap’
Nearly a decade later, the movie that made zombie-comedy cool returns with a sequel, and Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg and Abigail Breslin all return.