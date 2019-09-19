One of the fall's biggest movie weekends sees the release of three high-profile movies on Friday with Brad Pitt's space drama, a film version of "Downton Abbey" and the return of "Rambo."
‘Ad Astra’
Brad Pitt plays an astronaut searching the cosmos for his lost father (Tommy Lee Jones) and finding disturbing answers to some of the universe’s big questions.
‘Downton Abbey’
Your favorite British TV aristocratic family is coming to theaters, and people are very excited about this PBS reunion on the big screen.
‘Rambo: Last Blood’
It all began with 1982’s “First Blood.” Does “Last Blood” signal a final mission or just the spilling of new blood? Sylvester Stallone returns.