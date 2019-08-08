There's a little something for everyone, from "Dora the Explorer" to horror to true-story drama, in the week's five new releases opening Friday in theaters.
"Dora and the Lost City of Gold"
Dora “the Explorer” goes live-action rather than animated for her big-screen debut. But listen for a few voices, like Benecio del Toro (Swiper) and Danny Trejo (Boots).
"The Kitchen"
When three Hell’s Kitchen mobsters are sent to prison in 1978, their wives (Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elizabeth Moss) take over their territory. This action-crime-drama is based on a DC Comics series.
"Scary Tales to Tell in the Dark"
Teens investigate a series of murders in their 1969 small town in this horror film based on a screenplay by Guillermo del Toro, who also produces.
"Brian Banks"
This drama based on a true story tells of a football star whose NFL dreams end when he's convicted of a crime he didn't commit, sending him to prison to fight a system for his freedom.
"The Art of Racing in the Rain"
The star is a dog who evaluates his life, but Milo Ventimiglia, Amanda Seyfriend and Kevin Costner tag along in this drama based on the best-selling book.