The dog-days of August continue with the third sequel in a tired franchise and a quirky thriller, but no dog movies.
‘Angel Has Fallen’
First it was “Olympus” that fell. Then it was “London”....and now Gerard Butler is back, and his Secret Service agent is being framed for the death of the President.
‘Ready or Not’
From nuptials to nightmare: It’s a picture-perfect wedding at her groom’s lavish family estate — until the bride learns that from midnight to sunrise, the family will hunt her with guns and other weapons.
‘Overcomer’
A high school basketball coach in a town where people are moving away finds inspiration in a cross-country runner he must train. This drama comes from the makers of “Fireproof,” “Courageous” and “War Room.”