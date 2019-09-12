The Goldfinch

Ansel Elgort, left, and Ashleigh Cummings appear in "The Goldfinch," opening Friday in theaters. (Nicole Rivelli/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

 Nicole Rivelli

A crime comedy featuring strippers shaking up Wall Street and an awards-season drama are opening Friday in theaters in Tulsa.

‘Hustlers’

Starring Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B, among others, and inspired by a true story, this crime comedy-drama finds a group of strippers taking down their Wall Street-guy clients.

‘The Goldfinch’

Ansel Elgort (“Baby Driver”) stars in this drama based on the novel about a young man whose world is rocked by a terrorist bombing and a missing piece of priceless art.

