A crime comedy featuring strippers shaking up Wall Street and an awards-season drama are opening Friday in theaters in Tulsa.
‘Hustlers’
Starring Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B, among others, and inspired by a true story, this crime comedy-drama finds a group of strippers taking down their Wall Street-guy clients.
‘The Goldfinch’
Ansel Elgort (“Baby Driver”) stars in this drama based on the novel about a young man whose world is rocked by a terrorist bombing and a missing piece of priceless art.