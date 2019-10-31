A "Terminator" film sequel that imagines the last three sequels never happened arrives this weekend, along with a long-awaited Harriet Tubman biopic.
‘Terminator: Dark Fate’
Arnold Schwarzenegger returns, but Linda Hamilton is back in a big way, and James Cameron is producing for the first time since “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.” You know, the last good “Terminator” movie.
‘Harriet’
Be free or die: The true story of Harriet Tubman (played by Cynthia Erivo of “Widows”), who went from escaping slavery to becoming one of America’s greatest heroes.
‘Motherless Brooklyn’
Edward Norton stars in and directs this 1950s New York detective story about a private eye — who has Tourette syndrome — working to solve the murder of his friend.
‘Arctic Dogs’
This animated adventure-comedy features an arctic fox (voiced by Jeremy Renner) that wants to serve as a husky courier and who uncovers a bad guy's scheme that could destroy the arctic lands. Heidi Klum, James Franco and John Cleese are among others providing voices.