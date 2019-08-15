"47 Meters: Uncaged"

The first movie was a surprise hit as sharks menaced two girls in a broken cage. For the sequel, "47 Meters: Uncaged": four girls, no cage. Entertainment Studios

A movie set to the music of Bruce Springsteen, more "Angry Birds" and circling sharks are among the highlights of this week's new wide-release films.

‘Blinded By the Light’

Based on a true story — and the songs of Bruce Springsteen — a British Pakistani teen stuck in his family’s working-class existence searches for hope in the music of the Boss. From the director of “Bend It Like Beckham.”

‘The Angry Birds Movie 2’

The animated game-app creatures return. Why? No answer. But it’s more voice-work for Tulsa’s Bill Hader as Leonard the green pig.

‘Where’d You Go Bernadette?’

Cate Blanchett plays a woman who disappears, leaving behind her so-called perfect life and family to pursue creative passions she abandoned years before. Richard Linklater (“Boyhood,” “Before Sunrise”) directs.

‘47 Meters Down: Uncaged’

The first movie was a surprise hit as sharks menaced two girls in a broken cage. For the sequel: four girls, no cage.

‘Good Boys’

A trio of sixth-grade boys (led by Jacob Tremblay of “Wonder”) seeking a first kiss instead get caught up in a world of drugs, sex and near-death in this R-rated comedy from the “Superbad” people.

