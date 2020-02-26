Circle Cinema is known for not only showing the best in indie, foreign and documentary filmmaking, but also for staging events that connect with the community in a variety of ways.
Check out these five events, all set for March, some free and with special guests attending, that have special interests ranging from boxing and hip-hop to mushrooms and the legacy of 1970s basketball at Oral Roberts University.
More information, and tickets, are available online at circlecinema.org and at the theater box-office, 10 S. Lewis Ave.
‘The Fighter’
This special event will definitely punch up some interest in the National Golden Gloves tournament, which will take place at Tulsa’s downtown Cox Business Convention Center on May 3-10. In collaboration with The Engine Room (a midtown boxing gym), a showing of the Oscar-winning 2010 film that starred Mark Wahlberg is set for 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 9. It will be preceded by a 6-7 p.m. reception featuring special guests still to be determined and a pre-film introduction by Aaron Sloan, Engine Room owner.
‘Fear of a Black Consciousness: Chuck D & Nipsey Hussle’
Set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, this free program from the Bob Dylan Center and Woody Guthrie Center will be preceded by a 5 p.m. reception ahead of the main event: An intergenerational hip-hop discussion with 9th Wonder — who is a Grammy-winning producer, as well as a DJ, activist and lecturer — and Mark Anthony Neal, professor of Black Popular Culture in the Department of African and African-American Studies at Duke University, which will address “how Chuck D’s legacy speaks to and through Nipsey Hussle and the hip-hop generation of today.” Chuck D was awarded the museum’s annual Woody Guthrie Prize in 2019 for using his music to serve as a positive force for social change in America.
Free silent film experience
The Circle’s “Second Saturday Silents” series of monthly silent films continues with an 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, screening of this 1926 Tom Mix silent favorite. This month’s showing is free admission thanks to Hughes Lumber Co. Dewey’s Tom Mix Museum is bringing memorabilia for those attending to view. As always, this event features live theater pipe organ accompaniment provided by the Sooner State Chapter of the American Theatre Organ Society.
Mushrooms and more
A 2019 screening of the documentary “Fantastic Fungi” at Circle Cinema was a surprise sell-out that attracted viewers even from out of state who were interested in mushrooms, from use in food to medicinal and healing purposes. The film returns for a 7 p.m. screening Thursday, March 26, with a 5:30 p.m. reception that includes “Fun Guy” local comedian Peter Bedgood and pours of a new-for-this-event mushroom beer from Heirloom Rustic Ales.
Oral Roberts, Ken Trickey and roundball
“Praise the Lord & Pass Me the Ball” is a new documentary focused on the period of men’s basketball at ORU from 1969-74, which saw the Mabee Center host NCAA tournament games and coach Trickey’s team come within one victory of reaching the Final Four in 1974. Trickey’s family is involved in making the film, and special guests are expected for this 5 p.m. Saturday, March 28, screening of the film.
