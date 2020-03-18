Usually, this is the week people would be filling out brackets and feasting on March Madness.
But sacrifices are being made in the name of preserving public health. No NCAA Tournament. No NBA. No high school state tournaments.
What can basketball enthusiasts do to get a hoop fix? They can introduce (or re-introduce) themselves to basketball-related adventures from the movie world. “Hoop Dreams” is an acclaimed documentary if you want to go the “real-life” route. Some of the movies listed below are linked to real-life occurrences.
‘Hoosiers’
Tiny Milan High School beat the odds — and a much larger school — to win the Indiana high school state championship in 1954. That team was the inspiration for “Hoosiers,” a 1986 film that re-created the feat.
Gene Hackman earned an Oscar nomination for his work as the first-year coach of the championship squad.
‘Coach Carter’
This 2005 film stars Samuel L. Jackson as a high school coach who doles out life lessons to his players and prioritizes academics. It was based on the story of a coach, Ken Carter, who decided his team would forfeit games until grades improved. Jackson’s portrayal of Carter won him the “outstanding actor in a motion picture” prize at the 2005 NAACP Image Awards.
‘Glory Road’
Former Oklahoma State University player Don Haskins was the coach of the Texas Western basketball team that made history by becoming the first squad with an all-black starting lineup to win a national championship.
Josh Lucas portrayed Haskins in the 2006 film “Glory Road,” a film about that Texas Western team. Haskins made a cameo in the film as a gas station attendant.
‘Space Jam’
Because Bugs Bunny and aliens are in the cast, it’s a safe bet to say this 1996 movie was not based on real life.
Michael Jordan stars in the film, along with other NBA players of the era. Because it was a mix of live action and animation, they shared movie screens with Looney Tunes characters. Can Bill Murray help? Watch for the answer.
‘He Got Game’
Spike Lee wrote, produced and directed this 1998 movie about a blue-chip basketball recruit (played by NBA guard Ray Allen) and his father, played by Denzel Washington. Allen had never acted before landing the role. Keep an eye out for an appearance by former University of Tulsa and Arkansas coach Nolan Richardson.
