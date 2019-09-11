Five Tulsans are going to have a role in some of the most high-profile movies and TV projects of 2019 — and all are expected to debut before the end of the year, with people already talking about awards possibilities for some of our local stars.
Tim Blake Nelson
The Holland Hall graduate and star of “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” has an unknown role in one of the year’s most-anticipated TV projects: the HBO series “Watchmen,” inspired by the revered graphic novel. The new edition set in Tulsa debuts Oct. 20. Nelson is also part of the ensemble cast of the political drama “The Report,” starring Adam Driver, which is generating awards-season buzz at film festivals.
Tracy Letts
Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tracy Letts (“August: Osage County”) continues to make his mark as an actor, both on Broadway and on the big screen. He will be seen in the old-school drama “Ford v. Ferrari” when it opens in November, telling the story of carmakers competing to win the race at Le Mans in 1966. Letts plays Henry Ford II, who’s desperate to make Ford cars sexy again to young car-buyers.
Alfre Woodard
The Tulsa native and graduate of Bishop Kelley High School who voiced Sarabi, mother of Simba, in this summer’s hit “The Lion King,” has had awards talk going with the upcoming indie drama “Clemency.” She stars as a prison warden who examines her years of executing death-row inmates, and critics who have seen the film have raved. As one said: “Alfre Woodard may have graced us with the performance of her career.”
Micah Fitzerman-Blue
Emmy-nominated Tulsa native Micah Fitzerman-Blue (“Transparent”) is a writer and producer of the film biopic “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” in which Tom Hanks will star as TV’s Mister Rogers. It’s directed by Marielle Heller (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”), and it’s set for release in November.
Bill Hader
The Tulsa-born talent and Cascia Hall graduate is starring in one of this year’s biggest movies in “It: Chapter Two.” But there’s also a comedy film in his near future: “Noelle,” which features Anna Kendrick as the daughter of Santa Claus, who must take over when her father retires and her brother (Hader) doesn’t want the job. The holiday film debuts Nov. 12 as one of the opening-day highlights of the new streaming service Disney Plus.
Featured video
Featured video
Ian Sproul, owner of BierGarten Wine & Spirits in Jenks, discusses new Oktoberfest beers that are hitting the market.
Read the What the Ale blog: Tom Gilbert writes about local beers and breweries.