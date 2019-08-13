Movies about music have become a growing market in the business of movie theaters, whether that be documentaries about legendary bands or seeing your favorites in concert.
One of the most popular genres of music has long been that of classic-rock artists, and Circle Cinema is offering up five occasions to see and hear some of the best from the 1960s to today on the big-screen.
"Echo in the Canyon" (now playing)
One of the biggest hits of the summer at Circle Cinema (now in its seventh week there) has been this music-filled documentary about the Laurel Canyon "California sound" scene of 1960s Los Angeles that saw the shaping of bands including Crosby, Still & Nash, the Mamas and the Papas, the Byrds and more.
"Rush: Cinema Strangiato" (Aug. 21)
For one night only, at 7 p.m. on Aug. 21: Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson and Neil Peart are Rush, and this concert movie features highlights from the "R40+" tour as well as backstage footage and interviews. Hear the hits, but also sound-check performances of deep cuts like "Jacob's Ladder" and insights into the making of the book "Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book of Bass."
"David Crosby: Remember My Name" (opens Sept. 6)
From the Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young to his continuing career as a counterculture icon, this documentary profiles the singer-songwriter and his half-century of making music. It's produced by filmmaker Cameron Crowe (who was 16 when he first spoke to Crosby for Rolling Stone); he conducts the interviews with Crosby for the movie, and nothing is off-limits.
"Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice" (opens Sept. 13)
Call it country, or call it country-rock, and just go ahead and admit that Linda Ronstadt had one of the great voices to ever sing that musical style. Hear that voice again in this documentary, covering her career from the 1960s folk-music scene to her 2011 Parkinson's-forced retirement.
"Roger Waters: Us + Them" (Oct. 2, 6)
Maybe you were at the BOK Center in June 2017 when Roger Waters performed nearly three hours of music from the iconic Pink Floyd albums that he helped to create, in addition to savaging President Trump and letting loose the “Animals” album inflatable pig to float above the audience. If not, check out this film of that tour's experience, playing at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 6.