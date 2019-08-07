Nick Maley, a creature effects makeup artist who was on board for the creation of Yoda and other “Star Wars” characters, and actor Cesar Garcia have been added to the guest list for the 2019 Tulsa Pop Culture Expo.
The announcement was made Wednesday by Tulsa Pop Kids, a charitable organization which benefits from the expo, and the Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture.
Garcia is best known for his work in the television series “Breaking Bad” and in the “Fast and Furious” film franchise. He and Maley will join previously announced guests Bill Goldberg, Dean Cain (“Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman”) and Jennifer Marshall (“Stranger Things”) at the expo, scheduled Nov. 2-3 at the former Sears location inside Woodland Hills Mall.
A version of Yoda and Nick Maley will be joining Tulsa Pop Kids’ outreach program by making guest appearances at a couple of schools while in Tulsa. He will demonstrate Yoda and speak about animatronics and his career.
Tulsa Pop Kids, Inc. was created to advance literacy and education through pop culture and entertainment. Celebrity guests that are scheduled to appear at the third-year Tulsa Pop Culture Expo are making appearances at local schools, The Children’s Hospital and other organization within the community.
For tickets and information, go to tulsapopcultureexpo.com.