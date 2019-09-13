The draw of “The Outsiders” is so far-reaching that actor C. Thomas Howell attracted national and international visitors when he appeared at the 2018 Tulsa Pop Culture Expo.
Howell was invited back for the 2019 Tulsa Pop Culture Expo — and he accepted.
Howell and “The Outsiders” cast mate Darren Dalton (fans of the filmed-in-Tulsa movie know them as Ponyboy and Randy, respectively) will be among guests at the expo, scheduled Nov. 2-3 at the former Sears location inside Woodland Hills Mall.
In conjunction with the expo, which benefits Tulsa Pop Kids, Howell and Dalton will be tour guides on bus tours of “The Outsiders” film sites. Locations will include the Admiral Twin Drive-In, Circle Cinema, the railroad bridge, Crutchfield Park (where the rumble was filmed) and Johnny Cade’s house before ending at The Outsiders House Museum. Bus trips will include a pre-signed autograph gift from Howell, along with a day pass for the expo.
Tickets ($150) are available online at tulsapopcultureexpo.com. Two tours are being offered each day of the expo. Limited seating is available.
Howell and Dalton will join previously announced guests Bill Goldberg (professional wrestler/actor), Dean Cain (“Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman”), Asher Angel (“Shazam!,” “Andi Mack”), Daniel Logan (Boba Fett from the “Star Wars” franchise), Lindsay Wagner (“The Bionic Woman”), Summer Glau (“Firefly”), Kevin Sussman (“The Big Bang Theory”), Jennifer Marshall (“Stranger Things”), Cesar Garcia (“Breaking Bad,” “The Fast and the Furious” franchise) and Yoda co-creator Nick Maley, who is bringing Yoda with him.
Tulsa Pop Kids is a nonprofit organization that seeks to advance literacy through pop culture and entertainment. Tickets to the expo are available at tulsapopcultureexpo.com.