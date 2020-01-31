Tulsa Pop Kids stages red carpet movie events when superhero and fantasy films are released.
The non-profit organization announced a partnership with B&B Theatre, 10301 S. Memorial Drive, for 2020 red carpet movie events. Among films in the lineup: “Mulan,” “Black Widow,” “Wonder Woman 1984,” “Ghostbusters” and “Venom 2.”
The red carpet movie events are scheduled just before movie release dates so guests can be the first to see films. The events include a literal red carpet, props, photo opportunities, movie cars, plus comic books and more for each child in attendance.
Tulsa Pop Kids strives to advance literacy and inspire children of the community through pop culture and entertainment. A news release said Tulsa Pop Kids finds this platform to be an amazing way to capture a child’s focus and touch those who otherwise would not be exposed to a positive literacy environment.
Comic book drives will be part of red carpet movie events.