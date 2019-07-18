Did you think the Batmobile from the 1989 “Batman” movie was a cool ride?
You’ll be seeing a replica on the streets of Tulsa in a few months.
Tulsa Pop Kids is hosting a 1989 Batmobile build from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Christian Brothers Automotive, 9808 E. 81st St.
This event is open to the public. A news release said anyone can come join in on the build or take a peek at the construction.
Tulsa Pop Kids is an organization that seeks to advance literacy and education through pop culture and entertainment. Tulsa Pop Kids is the beneficiary of the Tulsa Pop Culture Expo.
The 2019 Tulsa Pop Culture Expo will be held Nov. 2-3 at the former Sears store inside Woodland Hills Mall. The goal is to have the Batmobile completed in time for the convention. Also, according to the news release, the Batmobile will be available for show rental and for personal use. Want to drive yourself, or be driven somewhere, in the Batmobile? Those will be among options.
The Batmobile build continues Tulsa Pop Kids’ tradition of building giant props to draw attention to the organization and the Tulsa Pop Culture Expo. An oversized replica of Iron Man’s “Hulkbuster” armor debuted last year.
Arthur Greeno of Tulsa Pop Kids, along with Christian Brothers Automotive, Nerd Alert Customs, Josh’s Sno Shack and a number of others, will be joined by volunteers to initiate the building of the Batmobile. The release said Josh’s Sno Shack will be present from noon to 2 p.m. to give away “Batman” and “Robin” snow cones.
Greeno and Don Alam of Nerd Alert Customs traveled more than 24 hours round-trip to pick up a Batmobile shell that will be put on a 1994 Chevy Caprice chassis. The Caprice will be stripped to its core to be fitted with the shell.
To contribute to the project or to pre-rent the Tulsa Batmobile, go to bit.ly/32zOVeB.