Though many entertainment events have been cancelled or postponed, a "Napoleon Dynamite" movie screening with cast members from the film is still taking place Saturday, March 14 at the Tulsa Theater, formerly known as the Brady Theater.
The announcement was made by DCF concerts, which also said a Buddy South concert March 13 at Diamond Ballroom in Oklahoma City would take place as scheduled along with a Soul Asylum show March 18 at the same venue.
Ticket sales are continuing online and at the doors, according to a news release, which said ticket-holders are being informed of events that are happening and of the venues’ hyper-awareness of public safety during these uncertain times.
Following is a statement that accompanied the news advisory:
"To Our Amazing Patrons and All Fans of Live Entertainment: Your health and our staff’s health and safety are a top priority. We want you to feel comfortable and enjoy your visit knowing we are following all guidelines in combating the spread of COVID-19. The staff is following proper hand-washing and safety protocol at every event and are continuously educated based on the CDC’s discoveries and recommendations.
"As a patron and/or future guest, we request your assistance in slowing this virus down, too. We ask you follow basic guidelines for prevention found at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus which include: Thorough hand washing with soap and hot water, sneezing and coughing into tissue and promptly throwing away or utilizing your upper arm sleeve, minding your beverages, and using alternative greetings in place of handshakes. Most importantly, if you’re feeling ill or have a fever, we strongly urge you to stay home to help keep other staff and patrons at the venue safe.
"Our goal is to keep delivering an intimate live music experience and to keep you, our staff and the artists healthy – ensuring that the show goes on!
"For the time being, we are following the cues of the entire entertainment industry as we navigate this serious health emergency together. Please note that the standard of this industry now, and always, is to provide a refund should an artist cancel for any reason. If an event postpones, once a new date is secured and you determine that new date is not favorable for your schedule, a refund would be provided at that time. We want you to know that you can purchase a ticket to a future event with confidence if you choose to do so. We forever appreciate your continued support."