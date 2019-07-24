They took your data. Then they took control.
Those are among promotional words for “The Great Hack,” a new Netflix documentary with a Tulsa connection.
The Wednesday, July 24, release date has arrived. Why should people watch it?
“If you are a human being on planet Earth, then you need to understand the value of your personal data and how it has been used to wage psychological warfare on you, to facilitate elections,” Basil Childers said.
“The Great Hack,” from award-winning filmmakers Karim Amer and Jehane Noujaim, uncovers the dark world of data exploitation and includes personal journeys of key players on different sides of the Cambridge Analytica/Facebook data scandal.
Childers, a Booker T. Washington alum, served as the documentary’s cinematographer and director of photography. He said he spent a month following Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Brittany Kaiser, and she exposed the story to the UK parliament and to a Senate Intelligence Committee. Cambridge Analytica, which closed in 2018, was a British political consulting firm that extracted personal data from Facebook and utilized it for political purposes.
Here’s an excerpt from a Netflix description of the documentary: “Data has surpassed oil as the world’s most valuable asset. It’s being weaponized to wage cultural and political warfare. People everywhere are in a battle for control of our most intimate personal details.”
Promotional materials indicate “The Great Hack” will force you to question the origin of the information you consume daily. “What do we give up when we tap that phone or keyboard and share ourselves in the digital age?”
Childers earned a reputation as a music photographer on his way to documentary work. He also served as cinematographer on the 2018 documentary “Ghost Fleet.” He said his role on “The Great Hack” took him from Thailand to London to both U.S. coasts.
“The Great Hack” premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.
