Moviegoers at Broken Arrow’s Warren Theatre may subscribe to a new service allowing for unlimited movies at a cost of $18 a month.
The theater is part of the Regal chain of theaters, which on Monday introduced its new paid subscription plan, Regal Unlimited. For those who want to see unlimited movies, anytime, the Regal mobile app offers a plan for $18 a month.
Subscribers may watch as many standard-format movies as they want, with no blackout dates. The usual standard upcharge applies to upgrades including VIP theater seating or 3-D/IMAX format.
Regal Unlimited customers also save 10% on snacks and non-alcoholic drinks, and those visiting on their birthday receive a free large popcorn and drink. Subscribers also earn benefits in Regal’s loyalty program, according to a news release.
Regal operates 7,211 screens in 549 theatres across the U.S., including Warren Theatre at 1700 Aspen Creek Drive, Broken Arrow, and Regal Bartlesville Movies at 2350 SE Washington Blvd., Bartlesville. A Regal theater in Tulsa’s Promenade mall closed in February and has not reopened.