Vanessa Marshall, who has voiced characters in video games and in the Marvel, DC and Star Wars animated universes, will be among celebrity guests at the 2019 Tulsa Pop Culture Expo, scheduled Nov. 2-3 at the former Sears location inside Woodland Hills Mall.
The announcement was made by Tulsa Pop Kids, which benefits from the expo, and the Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture. Tickets are available at www.tulsapopcultureexpo.com.
Marshall has given a voice to Hera in "Star Wars: Rebels,” Gamora in “Guardians of the Galaxy," Mary Jane in “The Spectacular Spider-Man,” Wonder Woman in “Harley Quinn,” Poison Ivy in “Batman: Brave and the Bold,” Black Canary in “Young Justice” and Black Widow in “Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes." In the world of games, she voiced Olga in “Metal Gear Solid 2,” H.Q. in “Socom II” and Jan Ors in “Star Wars: Jedi Knights II.”
Previously announced guests include C. Thomas Howell and Darren Dalton of "The Outsiders" and Tulsa's Bill Goldberg, a professional wrestler and actor.
The guest list also features Dean Cain ("Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman"), Asher Angel (Billy Batson in "Shazam!" and Jonah Beck in "Andi Mack"), Boba Fett actor Daniel Logan, Lindsay Wagner ("The Bionic Woman"), Summer Glau ("Firefly"), Kevin Sussman ("The Big Bang Theory"), Jennifer Marshall ("Stranger Things"), Yoda co-creator Nick Maley (he's bringing Yoda) and Cesar Garcia ("Breaking Bad," "The Fast and the Furious" franchise). Comic creators include Ashley Witter and Ash Maczko.
Tulsa Pop Culture Expo is an outreach event/comic con for Tulsa Pop Kids, a nonprofit organization with a mission to advance literacy through pop culture and entertainment.