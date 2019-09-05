Tool is releasing its first album (Fear Inoculum) in 13 years and will make an Oct. 29 BOK Center tour stop in support of the album.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6 through the venue (www.bokcenter.com) or through Ticketmaster (http://bit.ly/ToolTulsa).
The following tips are recommended if you want to snag tickets.
Arrive 10 minutes early and complete these steps so you’re ready to go before the sale begins.
•Sign in to your account in advance to speed up your purchase later.
•Check that your payment info is current so you can breeze through checkout.
•Event details can vary. Check for important details like ticket limits (strict four-ticket limit for the Tool concert) before the sale. Tap “more info” next to the event name, top of page.
Tickets will not be available for purchase at BOK Center Box Office on the first day of ticket sales. Remaining tickets will be available for purchase at BOK Center Box Office on the next business day that the box office is open.