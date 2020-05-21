Cherokee actor Wes Studi has developed a public service announcement to raise awareness of the serious effects of COVID-19 in Indian Country and request support for Partnership With Native Americans (PWNA) to ensure Native Americans are not left behind during the pandemic.
A news release said many tribes have instated strict shelter-in-place orders to mitigate the spread of the virus. The release said the risk of contracting the virus is higher among Native Americans due to overcrowded housing and high rates of diabetes, kidney disease and asthma. And, despite more than 7,100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the Navajo Nation and other tribal communities, federal aid has been slow to arrive.
In the PSA, Studi reminds the public of the need for immediate attention and charitable donations to PWNA, which has secured tribal clearances and follows CDC and tribal guidelines to continue delivering critical items, such as food, water, sanitizer and personal protective equipment.
“Every day, remote reservation communities face shortages of food, water and healthcare, and COVID-19 has magnified that reality,” Joshua Arce, PWNA president and CEO, said in the release. “Donations are critical now as we bring relief to under-resourced communities.”
Studi indicated that PWNA is a nonprofit he trusts. In 2019, the actor and PWNA collaborated on a five-part video series that gives an accurate portrayal of reservation life and dispels long-held myths that continue to impact Native communities.
To watch the PSA, visit NativePartnership.org/COVIDrelief and share on social media using #NativeHope and #COVID19. You can also donate online or call 800-416-8102 to learn more.