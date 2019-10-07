Want to watch a "Star Trek" movie alongside William Shatner? Here comes your chance to do it.
Shatner is coming to Tulsa for a Feb. 13 screening of "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" at the Brady Theater.
The screening will be followed with a live Q&A with Shatner, who played Captain Kirk in the original Trek series.
A news release announcing the event said a limited number of VIP tickets will be available. VIP tickets will include premium seating and a photo opportunity with Shatner. Tickets start at $39.50 (plus fees) and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11 at www.bradytheater.com. Tickets also can be purchased by phone (800-514-6849,) and at the Brady Theater Box Office.
The release said Shatner will share fascinating and humorous stories from a career that spans over 50 years as an award-winning actor, producer, director and writer.
Released in 1982, "The Wrath of Khan" is considered the best of the Trek movies along with "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home." "The Wrath of Khan" is a continuation of "Space Seed," an episode of the original Trek series that guest-starred Ricardo Montalban as Khan.