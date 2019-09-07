Actor Cary Elwes is back in Oklahoma, but, this time, he has no intention of pursuing a tornado.
Elwes, who played a storm chaser in the 1996 movie “Twister,” is among celebrity guests at Tulsa’s Wizard World pop culture convention, which began Friday and continues through Sunday at the Renaissance Hotel & Convention Center.
Many celebrities at pop culture cons take part in Q&A sessions that are free with the cost of admission. Elwes’ turn at the microphone arrived Saturday, when he was asked to talk about his experiences filming “Twister” in this state.
“I love Oklahoma,” he said. “We spent about two months here shooting in Ponca City and Norman. I’ve got to tell you, I fell in love with Oklahoma because — I’m not just saying this because you are here right now — Oklahomans are the coolest people. You guys welcomed us into your homes and we took over people’s property, too, and we blocked traffic and nobody complained. We had a really great time. Everyone was so nice to us. We lost the great Bill Paxton (a "Twister" star who died in 2017), but he was a joy to work with.”
Elwes said he likes to do research, so he chased a tornado in preparation for his “Twister” role. He said he took one of the film’s advisers — a weather person — along for the ride and they chased a tornado over the border into Texas.
“I got pretty close to that,” he said. “I don’t know how you guys do it. It’s pretty scary stuff. I did it one time and that was fine by me.”
Fielding questions from a moderator and Wizard World attendees, Elwes was asked about “Stranger Things, “The Princess Bride,” “Robin Hood: Men in Tights,” “Psych” and other projects. Excerpts from the Q&A session:
• Asked about appearing in the most recent season (season three) of the Netflix series “Stranger Things,” Elwes said he was lucky the Duffer Brothers, the show’s creators and showrunners, were big fans of the 1980s and fans of “The Princess Bride,” a 1987 film starring Elwes.
Elwes said they wanted to create a character would provide a contrast to David Harbour’s character, a police chief who cares deeply about the community. Said Elwes: “They wanted a politician who could care less about the community, so they picked me.”
Before being cast, Elwes said he watched the first two seasons with his wife “and we were suitably impressed by the show, so it was nice to be a part of it.”
Elwes told convention-goers he just finished work on season three of the Amazon series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”
“I seem to be the season three guy,” he said.
• Elwes, asked which role he has enjoyed the most, she he enjoys them all and that’s why he does them.
“But I have to say the one that is probably going to stay with me for the rest of my life is ‘The Princess Bride.’ It will say ‘as you wish’ on my tombstone. Billy Crystal said the other side of the tombstone should say ‘mostly dead.’”
Asked about Andre the Giant, a professional wrestler and castmate in “The Princess Bride,” Elwes called him an incredible human being and a gentle giant.
“He would give you the shirt off his back,” Elwes said. “It would be enough for 10 people, but he would give it you.”
Continuing, Elwes told this Andre the Giant story: “On the first day we worked, he let out the most enormous (flatulence) that was so loud that we all still have a bit of tinnitis from it, and it lasted like 16 seconds and it was loud. It had different measured tones to it. I looked over at him and he was walking back and forth like he was letting go of something he had been holding onto for a long time.”
Elwes said it shook the whole set.
“When it was over, Rob Reiner, the director, said ‘Hey Andre, you OK?’ And this is what he said. He said ‘I am now, boss.’”
(If you're hungry for more details about "The Princess Bride," be aware that Elwes crafted a New York Times best-selling book, “As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales From the Making of the Princess Bride.”
• Elwes, asked about his most difficult filmmaking experience, referenced being chained to a wall for 12 hours during the making of “Saw.” Said Elwes: “There was only one guy with a key to ankle chain, so we would watch him very carefully.”
• Elwes played the title character in Mel Brooks’ 1993 Robin Hood spoof “Robin Hood: Men in Tights.” Asked about working with Brooks, Elwes told a story about a scene that called for him to hit a bullseye with a bow and arrow.
Elwes lacked archery training. Brooks wanted to shoot the scene a day earlier than scheduled. Elwes expressed concern.
“Don’t worry,” Brooks told Elwes (who mimicked Brooks’ rasp when telling the story). “You’ll get it.”
It was just before lunch when Elwes was asked to rise to the occasion. An archery tutor (“you’re either going to get it or you’re not”) wasn’t a heck of a lot of help, according to Elwes.
Elwes said he fired an arrow in a tree during his first attempt.
“The second take, it went up in the air," he said. "The third take, it went behind me.”
Brooks, standing behind Elwes, said, “No pressure, but everybody’s hungry.”
On the fourth take, Elwes missed again.
“The fifth take, I got a bullseye by chance,” he said.
“And if you look on film you can see the utter shock on my face.”
Brooks’ response? “OK, that’s lunch.”
• Elwes was asked what career path he might have followed if he hadn't become an actor.
“I never thought of doing anything else,” he said, adding that he used to sit on front of the television as a kid and try to figure out a way to get inside the TV set. “And now I have.”
Saturday was the final day at the convention for Elwes, Jim Ross and Jason Momoa. Celebrities scheduled to appear during the show's final day are Jewel Staite, Teddy Sears, Sam J. Jones, Melody Anderson, Thomas Ian Nicholas, Samm Levine, Lou Ferrigno, Lisa Marie Varon, the Honky Tonk Man and Kevin Nash.