See the sights on Saturday from the Wizard World pop culture convention in Tulsa.

Wizard World Tulsa

Wizard World stages pop culture conventions across the country. Many celebrities participate in Q&A sessions that are free with the cost of admission, but autographs and photo ops come at an additional charge.

Celebrity guests include Jason Momoa (Saturday only), Jewel Staite (Saturday-Sunday), Cary Elwes (Friday-Saturday), Sam J. Jones (Friday-Sunday), Thomas Ian Nicholas (Friday-Sunday), Lou Ferrigno (Friday-Sunday), Teddy Sears (Friday-Sunday), Jim Ross (Saturday only), Melody Anderson (Friday-Sunday), Samm Levine (Friday-Sunday), Lisa Marie Varon (Friday-Sunday), The Honky Tonk Man (Friday-Sunday) and Kevin Nash (Saturday-Sunday). Comic creator guests include Ron Marz and Christopher Priest.

When: The show began Friday and concludes 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Renaissance Hotel & Convention Center, 6808 S. 107th E. Ave.

Tickets and info: www.wizardworld.com.

Selected panels/programming (subject to change):

11:30 a.m. Sunday: Sam J. Jones and Melody Anderson.

1 p.m. Sunday: Kevin Nash and Lisa Marie Varon.

2 p.m. Sunday: Kids costume contest.