For Tulsa native Bill Hader, it was an honor just to be nominated at Sunday night’s 77th annual Golden Globe Awards.
The star of TV and movies, and a graduate of Cascia Hall, Hader saw his HBO series “Barry” nominated for a pair of personal Golden Globes: best television comedy for the show that he co-created, and best actor in a television comedy for Hader.
The series, on which he stars, writes, directs and produces, did not win in either category.
At the Emmy Awards, Hader has won the best comedy actor prize for both of the show’s first two seasons, but this was the second consecutive year that Hader did not win at the Globes.
On Sunday night the best comedy actor prize went to Ramy Youssef for “Ramy,” which can be seen on the streaming service Hulu.
“Barry” was also bested in the best television comedy category by “Fleabag.”
In “Barry,” Hader plays a hitman from the Midwest who goes to Los Angeles and becomes involved in the community theater scene with the idea of becoming a serious actor.
The following are the winners and nominees from the 2019 Golden Globes (winners in bold):
FILM
BEST DRAMA
“1917”
“The Irishman”
“Joker”
“Marriage Story”
“The Two Popes”
BEST MUSICAL OR COMEDY
“Dolemite Is My Name”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Knives Out”
“Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood”
“Rocketman”
BEST DIRECTOR
Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”
Sam Mendes, “1917”
Todd Phillips, “Joker”
Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”
Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood”
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA
Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”
Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”
Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”
Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”
Renée Zellweger, “Judy”
BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Ana de Armas, “Knives Out”
Awkwafina, “The Farewell”
Cate Blanchett, “Where’d You Go, Bernadette”
Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”
Emma Thompson, “Late Night”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”
Annette Bening, “The Report”
Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”
Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”
Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA
Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”
Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”
Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”
Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”
Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”
BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Daniel Craig, “Knives Out”
Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood”
Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”
Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”
Al Pacino, “The Irishman”
Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”
Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood”
BEST SCREENPLAY, MOTION PICTURE
Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story”
Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, “Parasite”
Anthony McCarten, “The Two Popes”
Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
Steven Zaillian, “The Irishman”
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE, MOTION PICTURE
Alexandre Desplat, “Little Women”
Hildur Gudnadottir, “Joker”
Randy Newman, “Marriage Story”
Thomas Newman, “1917”
Daniel Pemberton, “Motherless Brooklyn”
BEST ORIGINAL SONG, MOTION PICTURE
“Beautiful Ghosts,” “Cats”
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” “Rocketman”
“Into the Unknown,” “Frozen 2”
“Spirit,” “The Lion King”
“Stand Up,” “Harriet”
BEST MOTION PICTURE, ANIMATED
“Frozen 2”
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”
“The Lion King”
“Missing Link”
“Toy Story 4”
BEST MOTION PICTURE, FOREIGN LANGUAGE
“The Farewell” (United States)
“Les Misérables” (France)
“Pain and Glory” (Spain)
“Parasite” (South Korea)
“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” (France)
TV
BEST DRAMA
“Big Little Lies”
“The Crown”
“Killing Eve”
“The Morning Show”
“Succession”
BEST MUSICAL OR COMEDY
“Barry”
“Fleabag”
“The Kominsky Method”
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
“The Politician”
BEST LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TV
“Catch-22”
“Chernobyl”
“Fosse/Verdon”
“The Loudest Voice”
“Unbelievable”
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA
Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”
Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”
BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”
Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TV
Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable”
Joey King, “The Act”
Helen Mirren, “Catherine the Great”
Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable”
Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Patricia Arquette, “The Act”
Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”
Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”
Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”
Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA
Brian Cox, “Succession”
Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”
Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”
Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”
Billy Porter, “Pose”
BEST ACTOR I A MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
Bill Hader, “Barry”
Ben Platt, “The Politician”
Paul Rudd, “Living With Yourself”
Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TV
Christopher Abbott, “Catch-22”
Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy”
Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”
Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”
Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”
Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”
Stellan Skarsgard, “Chernobyl”
Henry Winkler, “Barry”