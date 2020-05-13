Spider-Man is 70.
The character? Nah. Created in 1962, Spider-Man is only 58.
But Nicholas Hammond, the first actor to portray Spider-Man in a nonanimated project, will turn 70 on Friday, May 15.
As part of the pending birthday celebration, here are five actors who have portrayed Spider-Man and where you can find them.
Nicholas Hammond
Marvel Comics characters first made their way to cartoon shows in the 1960s, and they graduated to live-action TV series in the 1970s. “The Incredible Hulk” (Bill Bixby was Bruce Banner and turned into Lou Ferrigno when he became angry) lasted five seasons on CBS. Less successful was “The Amazing Spider-Man,” also on CBS. It lasted only 13 episodes. Special effects hadn’t yet come far enough for Spider-Man to do all the spidery things people had seen him do in comic books.
Hammond played Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the series. You can also see him in the movies “Lord of the Flies” and “The Sound of Music” (he was Friedrich von Trapp). Remember “The Brady Bunch” episode where Marcia gets hit in the nose with a football? Hammond played the fellow who broke a date with Marcia after her schnozz swelled.
Tobey Maguire
By the time the 21st century arrived, special effects had come far enough for Spider-Man to do all the spidery things people had seen him do in comic books. Tobey Maguire swung on webs all over New York City and took moviegoers along for the ride in 2002’s “Spider-Man.”
A critical and financial success, the movie sparked two sequels with Maguire as Aunt May’s favorite nephew. In addition to “Spider-Man 2” and “Spider-Man 3,” you can find Maguire in films like “Pleasantville,” “The Cider House Rules,” “Seabiscuit” and “The Great Gatsby.”
Andrew Garfield
The Spider-Man movie franchise was rebooted with new actors in starring roles. Andrew Garfield made his debut as your friendly neighborhood wall-crawler in 2012’s “The Amazing Spider-Man.” As Gwen Stacy, Emma Stone looked like she could have been drawn by John Romita.
Garfield’s reign as Spider-Man lasted one more movie (“The Amazing Spider-Man 2”). You can also see him in films like “The Social Network” and “Hacksaw Ridge.” The latter movie earned him an Oscar nomination. He won a Tony Award in 2018 for “Angels in America.”
Tom Holland
Guess who has brought Spider-Man to life in more films than any other actor? Tom Holland, who looks to be forever young, has suited up five times.
In addition to starring roles in “Spider Man: Homecoming” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” you can find Holland as you-know-who in “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.” He’s on board for another solo Spider-Man film.
During a recent Twitter “watch party” for “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” it was revealed that the writers wanted to reunite Holland, Maguire and Garfield in the animated film, but Sony nixed the idea. Boo.
Reeve Carney
A singer, songwriter and actor, Reeve Carney played the lead in “Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark” on Broadway. Featuring music and lyrics by Bono and The Edge of U2, the most expensive Broadway production in history ran for more than three years before closing in early 2014.
Carney won a Grammy (best musical theater album) for his work in the Tony Award-winning “Hadestown.” He starred as Dorian Gray in Showtime’s “Penny Dreadful” series.
