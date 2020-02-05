Having hand-built his career through songwriting, relentless touring and more than a dozen self-released albums, country music artist Aaron Watson is making a road stop at Hard Rock Live for a June 12 performance.
Tickets start at $29.50 and go on sale Feb. 13.
Watson’s independent Texas spirit and strong work ethic have kept him in the country scene for 20 years, according to a news release announcing the show. With more than a dozen albums under his belt, Watson is exceeding major label-sized metrics while maintaining his independence.
Watson's 2015 album, “The Underdog,” was the first independent album in the history of country music to top the Billboard Country Albums chart. Watson followed up that success in 2017 with “Vaquero." His latest album, “Red Bandana,” was released last year to critical acclaim.
For more information on Watson, visit www.AaronWatson.com.
Tickets are available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.