Blake Shelton will be joined by special guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins for a July 25 concert that will be shown at the Admiral Twin and on drive-in theater screens across the United States and Canada
Other participating Oklahoma drive-ins are Cool Breeze RV Cinema and Resort in Ardmore, Tower Drive-In in Poteau and El-Co Drive-In in Shattuck. Tickets go on sale July 14 at ticketmaster.com/encore-blakeshelton. Each ticket will admit one vehicle with up to six family members or friends.
“This is such a great way to enjoy music with your family and friends and stay safe,” Shelton said in a news release. “I’m excited we’re getting the chance to perform a concert for fans and we’re going to go back and play old hits like ‘Austin,’ newer songs like ‘God’s Country’ and we might even introduce something brand new! So fill up those popcorn tubs and get ready for some country music!”
The release said the Shelton show will launch a concert series called Encore Drive-In Nights. Other performers and show dates will be announced in the future.
Encore Live, an event production company, is launching the series in response to a successful June 27 Garth Brooks performance shown at drive-in theaters.
“After the overwhelming response to Garth Brooks’ drive-in concert feature, we knew we had to launch Encore Drive-In Nights to provide music fans across the USA and Canada the chance to see their favorite artists in a cool new way,” Encore Live founder and CEO Walter Kinzie said in the news release.
“We can’t wait to bring music’s biggest stars to outdoor movie screens all across North America so that people can get back out there again and safely enjoy engaging in-person experiences.”
Drive-in theaters hosting the events will adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended guidelines as well as all state and local health mandates, according to the news release.
Staff will wear personal protective equipment and enforce at least six feet of space between cars. The series will also use contactless payment and ticketing systems and limit capacity in restrooms. Guidelines around concessions will be enforced to abide by individual state regulations.
For a list of procedures Encore Drive-In Nights is employing to keep fans and staff safe, visit encorenights.com.