Air Supply, whose soaring soft rock tunes have been reaching radio listeners for four decades, will perform Oct. 11 at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
Tickets, which start at $29.50 and go on sale July 25, are available online in The Joint section of www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Joint box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. tp 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock met in Australia during production of “Jesus Christ Superstar” in 1975, and the rest is history, according to a news release about the band.
After performances, the pair would play pizza parlors, coffee bars and nightclubs with one guitar and two voices. Air Supply was formed, and the duo quickly gained a reputation for great harmonies and original songs.
In 1979, the single “Lost in Love” earned Air Supply a deal with Arista Records and made the band a household name in the U.S. Since then, Russell and Hitchcock have released 18 studio albums, two live albums and 12 compilations that have sold more than 20 million albums worldwide.
Air Supply's most recent studio release is 2010’s “Mumbo Jumbo,” and in 2014, “Air Supply – Live in Hong Kong” was released.
Singles include “All Out of Love,” “Every Woman in the World,” “Here I Am,” “Sweet Dreams” and “Even the Nights Are Better.”
Air Supply continues to tour globally in 2019. The band also stays committed to work as Goodwill Ambassadors with the Issa Trust Foundation, an organization focused on pediatric health care and education for children and families in Jamaica.
For more information, visit http://www.AirSupplyMusic.com.