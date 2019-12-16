Weather Alert

...MIX OF WINTRY WEATHER EXPECTED TODAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...AREAS OF FREEZING DRIZZLE AND A FEW POCKETS OF LIGHT FREEZING RAIN WILL DEVELOP THROUGH THE MORNING HOURS, MIXING WITH SNOW BY AFTERNOON. THE WINTRY PRECIPITATION WILL SHIFT EAST OF THE REGION BY MID EVENING. ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO A TENTH OF AN INCH ARE POSSIBLE, ESPECIALLY ACROSS FAR NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE-HALF INCH WILL BE POSSIBLE VERY NEAR THE KANSAS BORDER. * WHERE...OSAGE, WASHINGTON, NOWATA, CRAIG, PAWNEE, OTTAWA, TULSA, ROGERS AND CREEK COUNTIES. * WHEN...THROUGH 6 PM CST MONDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON THE POTENTIAL FOR SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING AND EVENING COMMUTE MONDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. FOR THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CALL 1-844-465-4997 OR GO TO OKROADS.ORG. &&