The Backstreet Boys made an August tour stop at Tulsa’s BOK Center. AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys is returning to the area for a new venture.
McLean has joined forces with record producer, mixer and writer DJ Lux to form ATCK. They will perform their new EDM-centric live show at Riff’s (Jan. 17) and the brand-new Amp Bar (Jan. 18) inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Both shows start at 8 p.m. and will be free and open to the public.
McLean is one of five members of Backstreet Boys, the best-selling boy band in history, having sold more than 140 million records and earned themselves a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life,” the group’s Las Vegas residency between 2017 and 2019, was the fastest-selling and most attended residency in Las Vegas history. In just the first nine shows, it grossed more than $5 million.
Brandon Mashburn, also known as DJ Lux, has being a touring musician since he was a teenager. He has produced for TrustCOMPANY and the up-and-comers Before You Exit. He has mixed records for U2 and Beyoncé, among others, and penned songs for Bruno Mars with partners The Jackie Boyz. He started his own production company prior to forming ATCK.
For more information on ATCK, visit www.facebook.com/OfficialATCK.