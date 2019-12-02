Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson, whose body of work includes decades of hits, will perform March 26 at Tulsa's BOK Center.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6 and will be available online at www.bokcenter.com or at the BOK Center box office. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the box office on the first day of ticket sales. Remaining available tickets will be available for purchase at the box office the next business day the box office is open.
Fans also can choose from four VIP experiences with a variety of perks including a backstage tour, the opportunity to watch the show from a barstool by the soundboard, access to a pre-show party, a signed item, and more.
A news release announcing the show said Jackson’s concerts find the country icon performing hits that have gained him legions of longtime fans and songs that continue to draw new crowds as new generations discover his music.
Said the release: "Jackson’s repertoire stands the test of time; it has impacted all sorts of artists who cite Jackson as an influence. It’s these same songs – many written by Alan – that have earned him his place alongside country music’s greatest names and cemented his place in its history with membership in the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame."
Jackson will be joined by Tenille Townes, who is opening a majority of his shows in 2020. His Oklahoma tour stop will also showcase a rising star who plays at AJ’s Good Time Bar, his self-owned honky-tonk on downtown Nashville’s famed “Lower Broadway.”