Tulsa/Bixby-based music artist Travis Kidd isn't playing a lick. All of his April gigs were cancelled.
Like others whose livelihood is live music, Kidd is being impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. He said it has brought everything to a screeching halt.
Music has been Kidd’s sole job for the last 18 years. Business was especially good in recent years thanks to the rise of casino venues.
Now?
“Luckily I had some money saved up,” he said. “A lot of musicians don’t.”
Kidd said he will spend the stashed-away cash only a little bit at at time because he doesn’t know how long “this” is going to last.
The good news is Kidd’s wife is a teacher in Bixby. They’ll go from two incomes to one income in providing for their family (three kids under age 12).
“We have all been home just doing family stuff,” he said. “It’s kind of nice having everybody at home and everything is slowed down. It’s kind of re-setting the world a little bit. It’s terrible, but it has been kind of nice to have dinner at home every night and have the kids here. Things have slowed down in a bad way, but also there are some positives.”
Kidd is trying to figure out ways to generate income until normalcy returns. He said he pulled together some recordings and released a five-song live project on bandcamp.com.
“I’ve been selling downloads of that,” he said. “People have been supporting me on that and I’m able to actually pay the band guys a little bit from some of those downloads.”
That may translate to grocery money for the guys, according to Kidd. And he said some buyers on bandcamp.com pay extra as a tip or just because they like the music and want to keep it flowing.
Kidd’s bandcamp.com bio says he plays 250 dates a year. He isn’t just missing paychecks. He misses playing music.
“I’m just constantly kind of sitting around picking guitars here and there and watching TV and watching Netflix and going outside or whatever,” he said. “I haven’t really left the house in a week and a half or two weeks — just once. I went to Costco and got a huge amount of stuff and that’s what we’re using.”