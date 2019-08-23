America, an iconic classic rock group, will perform its biggest hits Nov. 7 at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
Tickets, which start at $34.50 and go on sale Aug. 29, are available online in The Joint section of www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918 384-ROCK. The Joint box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
America has amassed six certified gold and/or platinum albums, including a greatest hits collection (“History”) which has sold over four million copies since its release in 1975.
America's hits include “Horse With No Name,” “Ventura Highway,” “Tin Man,” “I Need You,” “Lonely People” and “Sister Golden Hair,” all of which have over 10 million streams on Spotify.
According to a news release, lead singers, songwriters and guitarists Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell continue to transcend borders with more recent records like “Here & Now” and “Back Pages.”
For more information on America, visit www.VenturaHighway.com.