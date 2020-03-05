Cain's Ballroom

American Aquarium is bringing its Lamentations Tour to Tulsa for a Friday, Aug. 14 at Cain’s Ballroom.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, March 6 at the Cain’s Ballroom box office or online at www.cainsballroom.com.

Tickets start at $18, plus fees.

