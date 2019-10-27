You can crown your Thanksgiving weekend and kick off your Christmas season with what has become a Tulsa tradition: A Grady Nichols Christmas concert.
The 2019 concert is scheduled 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. Tickets are on sale at www.tulsapac.com.
The third-year show will feature Nicholas, a nationally known saxophonist, and friends. He will be joined again by vocalist Andy Chrisman (formerly of the Grammy nominated Contemporary Christian group 4Him), and highly acclaimed tenor Kelly Ford. Also, pianist Donald Ryan will make his first appearance at the show.
Proceeds benefit ALS Patient Services Outreach (APSO) and Jackie Cooper Imports is a presenting sponsor. To date, Nichols’ Christmas concerts have raised over $35,000 for the ALS charity.
“We are happy and proud to be able to present this show during Thanksgiving weekend this year,” Nichols said in a news release. “Plus, it supports such a good cause.”
In addition to Ryan, another new addition this year will be the debut of The Tulsa Christmas Choir, a group of select vocalists assembled by Ford for this concert. The show also will feature Grady’s band, a vocal ensemble, strings and a horn section.
The original show was entitled “Falling In Love with Christmas,” which is the title track of Nichols’ nationally ranked (No. 2), and critically acclaimed Christmas CD.
Said APSO executive director Larry Seacat in the release: “We are extremely proud to have introduced this great Christmas show in 2017 and now we’re excited to see it grow into a new and bigger show every year. Fan feedback tells us the show has rapidly developed into an annual Christmas tradition with many families throughout Green Country.”
More information is available at www.gradynicholschristmas.com.
Featured video